Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, BJP national president JP Nadda is convening a crucial meeting with the party's election in-charges and co-in-charges from all states.

The meeting is taking place at the national party headquarters in Delhi. The election in-charges participating in the meeting include Baijayant Panda (UP), Dushyant Gautam (Uttarakhand), Tarun Chugh (J&K), Vinod Tawade (Bihar), and Biplav Deb (Haryana) among others.

As per sources, the meeting is expected to focus on strategies to enhance the party's performance in constituencies where the BJP is trailing or perceived as weak.

The meeting agenda also includes formulating a comprehensive plan to secure over 370 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The leaders will also review and discuss ongoing programs and central schemes, aiming to reach beneficiaries across different sections of society.

According to sources, the ongoing meeting attendees were tasked with providing timely reports on developmental initiatives in their respective regions. As part of its preparations and bid to reach out to the far corners of the country ahead of the general sections, BJP is focusing on 'GYAN', a term coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

'GYAN' stands for 'Garib (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmers) and Nari (women), whom PM Modi identified earlier as the only four 'castes' in the country. The party is determined to secure maximum support across key demographics in line with its target of 400 paar (beyond 400 seats) in the upcoming electoral battles.



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