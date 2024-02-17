BJP national president JP Nadda today targeted the Congress by saying that they have fulfilled their promise on the Ram Mandir inspite of the Congress mocking them in the past.

While addressing the two day long national convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nadda said that the construction of the Ram Mandir had been a long pending reoslution which they fulfilled this year inspite of mocking from some quarters, while indirectly taking a dig at the Congress party.

"We also saw the time when the national convention was held in Palampur in 1989 and it was passed there that we will explore all possibilities for the construction of Ram temple. Some people ridiculed us that we would build the temple there but would not tell us the date. Ram temple was constructed, and on 22 January 2024, the Prime Minister consecrated Lord Ram... You (opposition) did not come, these were your deeds," said Nadda.

Nadda further stated that today the BJP is the largest political party in the world and the NDA alliance has governments in 17 states of the country.

"Today BJP has become the largest political party in the world. Before 2014, we had governments in only 5 states and for a long time, we were stuck in 5-6. After 2014, today there are NDA governments in 17 states and pure BJP governments in 12 states," said Nadda.

He further talked of the public schemes under the aegis of PM Narendra Modi which are benfitting scores of beneficiaries throughout the country.

"Today, over 80 crore beneficiaries are getting free food grains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Also, the last ten years under the Modi Government have pulled around 25 crore people out of poverty, and have given these people new wings to fly. The story doesn't end here...on every front, be it health, infrastructure, education or employment, PM Modi's leadership is fulfilling the dreams of every Indian. PM Modi's leadership is truly transforming India in an unparalleled way," said Nadda.

The BJP national president further welcomed the Bharat Ratna for party veteran LK Advani and said that he has an important contribution in building a huge party like the BJP.

"Lal Krishna Advani made an important contribution in building a huge party by spending his entire life. Apart from this, the wisdom with which he lived a long political and public life is an example for all of us. We also remember the service he served the country as the Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of India. I thank the Prime Minister for awarding 'Bharat Ratna' to such a senior leader," said Nadda.

The BJP national convention today saw BJP's leadership in attendance including Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others. The convention is being seen as a major gathering for the saffron party where the strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections would be decided.