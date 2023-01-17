The Bharatiya Janata Party's national executive resolved to prolong party president J P Nadda's tenure till June 2024.

Amit Shah said, “Under JP Nadda’s leadership, we had the highest strike rate in Bihar. The NDA won a majority in Maharashtra, won in Uttar Pradesh, and our numbers increased in West Bengal. We also registered a landslide victory in Gujarat.”

It is to be mentioned here that Nadda's, three-year term as party leader comes to an end of this month.

On the second day of the party's national executive meeting in New Delhi, the news was made.

Shah stated that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also a former party president, proposed extending Nadda's tenure.

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Notably, the national executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a meeting in New Delhi for two days on January 16 and 17.

Further as per reports, the national executive is said to support extending the term of its national president JP Nadda.

Notably, the party's central organization will discuss strategies for the upcoming parliamentary elections and will also consider preparations for the 2024 lower house elections.

'Bharat Jodhyatra' against the ruling party's 'hate and division' agenda amid talks for some opposition parties to build greater unity against his BJP and parliamentary leader Rahul Gandhi At the lead, state officials are likely to react strongly to these attempts at his session.