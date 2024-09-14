Agitating junior doctors in Kolkata expressed optimism after a surprise visit from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at their protest site outside Swasthya Bhavan on Saturday. The doctors, who have been on strike for over a month following the rape and murder of a fellow doctor from RG Kar Medical College, welcomed the visit and the subsequent invitation to meet with Banerjee at her residence later in the day.

“We are happy the door for discussions is open,” said Dr. Arif, one of the protesting doctors. “We have sent a message to the CM’s office, expressing our readiness for talks regarding our five-point demand, particularly concerning security and the investigation into the tragic incident.”

The West Bengal government confirmed that 15 representatives from the junior doctors' group have been invited to meet with Banerjee at 6 p.m. today. The discussions are expected to focus on the doctors' demands for improved safety measures and a transparent investigation into the RG Kar case.

Banerjee, during her visit, assured the doctors that she would personally review their concerns. "I came to meet you as your ‘didi,’ not as the chief minister," she said, urging the doctors to end their strike, which has significantly affected healthcare services across the state.