Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was appointed the next Chief Justice of India on April 29. The law ministry issued a notification announcing Justice Gavai's appointment as 52nd chief justice of India.

He would enter the office of the CJI on May 14, a day after incumbent CJI Justice Sanjiv Khanna retires.

As per laid down procedure, his name was recommended by CJI Khanna on April 16 to the central government.

Justice Gavai will have a tenure of six months and he would demit office on December 23 on attaining the age of 65 years. He is the senior-most Supreme Court judge after the incumbent CJI Khanna.

President Droupadi Murmu has approved Justice B.R. Gavai as the 52nd Chief Justice of India.

Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal shared the announcement on the social media platform X, stating that the appointment was made under the powers vested by the Constitution of India. Justice Gavai, currently serving as a Judge of the Supreme Court, will assume his new role effective May 14, 2025.