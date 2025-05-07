Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, conducting strikes across terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).

The strikes come in response to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

"Justice is served," the Indian Army said in a post on X after the strikes.

In an official statement, India said it has exercised restraint in selection of targets as well as the method of execution.

The strikes hit a total of nine locations believed to be involved in orchestrating attacks against India.

An official press release said the Indian Army said terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution. These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable," the release said.

Pakistan, reacting to the strike, has vowed to retaliate against the attacks at 'time and place of its own choosing,' AFP said, citing the Pakistani military. At least three casualties have been confirmed in the strikes.

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, stated: "Some time ago from now, the cowardly enemy India launched air strikes on Subhanullah mosque in Bahwalpur's Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air."

Lt Gen Chaudhry said Pakistan Air Force jets had scrambled in response and that the strikes were launched from within Indian airspace. "All of our air force jets are airborne."