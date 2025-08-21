Justice (Retd.) B. Sudershan Reddy files nomination as INDIA bloc’s Vice-Presidential candidate

Former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd.) B. Sudershan Reddy on Thursday formally entered the Vice-Presidential race, filing his nomination papers as the joint candidate of the Opposition INDIA alliance at the Secretary-General’s office in Parliament House.

Soon after submitting his nomination, Justice Reddy issued a statement expressing gratitude to the Opposition parties for placing their trust in him. He said he was approaching the election with “humility, responsibility, and an unwavering commitment to the Constitution.”

“This election is not merely about one individual. It is about reaffirming the idea of India as envisaged by our founders—an India where Parliament functions with integrity, where dissent is respected, and where institutions serve the people with independence and fairness,” he said.

Reflecting on his career as a judge and a lifelong student of law, Justice Reddy emphasized that the strength of the Republic rests on “the dignity of every individual, the protection of constitutional morality, and the unity in our diversity.”

Acknowledging the significance of the Vice President’s role as Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, he pledged to uphold the highest traditions of parliamentary democracy. “I pledge to discharge that role with impartiality, dignity, and a steadfast commitment to dialogue and decorum,” he noted.