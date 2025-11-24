Justice Surya Kant sworn in as 53rd CJI; set for 15-month tenure

A judge involved in some of the country’s most consequential constitutional rulings has taken charge of India’s judiciary. Justice Surya Kant was sworn in on November 24 as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, marking the start of a term expected to shape debates on civil liberties, federal powers and electoral integrity.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan during a brief ceremony attended by senior political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan. Justice Kant, who succeeds Justice B R Gavai, took the oath in Hindi and will serve until February 9, 2027.

Justice Kant arrives at the post with a record that includes participation in verdicts on the abrogation of Article 370, suspension of the sedition law and scrutiny of voter roll revisions in Bihar. His judgements have often placed emphasis on executive accountability, transparency in electoral processes and the protection of constitutional rights.

Raised in Haryana’s Hisar district and educated at Kurukshetra University, where he topped his Master’s in law, Justice Kant rose from local practice to leading the Himachal Pradesh High Court before joining the Supreme Court. His tenure at the apex court has covered issues ranging from gender representation in bar associations to the powers of Governors and Presidents in handling state legislation.

As part of various benches, he pushed for disclosure from the Election Commission on excluded voters in Bihar, reinstated an unlawfully removed woman sarpanch while warning against gender bias, and upheld the One Rank-One Pension scheme. He also contributed to decisions ordering probes into the Pegasus spyware allegations and the security breach during the Prime Minister’s 2022 Punjab visit.

After the ceremony, Justice Kant briefly greeted the Prime Minister. Modi later posted photos of the event, extending his wishes for the new Chief Justice’s tenure.

Justice Gavai, who completed his term on November 23, embraced his successor before the customary group photograph with top constitutional authorities.