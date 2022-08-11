Justice Uday Umesh Lalit has been appointed as the 49th Chief Justice of India. Justice Lalit will be sworn in on August 27, 2022.

After Justice S.M. Sikri, who served as the 13th Chief Justice of India in 1971, Lalit will become the second Chief Justice of India to be directly appointed to the Supreme Court from the Bar.

Justice Lalit was appointed as Judge of the Supreme Court of India in August 2014 by the Bar.

For two terms, Justice Lalit was a member of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee.

In June 1983, the Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council registered Justice Lalit as an advocate.

He practiced in the High Court of Bombay till December, 1985, before shifting his practice to Delhi in January of 1986.

He worked in the chambers of Soli J. Sorabjee from October 1986 till 1992 and was on the panel of lawyers for the Union of India during the period Soli J. Sorabjee was Attorney General for India.

From 1992 to 2002, he practiced as an Advocate on Record and was designated as Senior Advocate by the Supreme Court in April 2004.

He was also appointed Amicus Curiae ionmany important issues, including Forest matters, Vehicular Pollution, Pollution of the Yamuna, etc.

He was appointed as Special Public Prosecutor for CBI under the orders of the Supreme Court to conduct trial in all 2G matters.