K Kavitha, leader of the Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been sent to judicial custody until April 23. This decision came on Monday in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Kavitha's arrest occurred while she was lodged in Tihar Jail following apprehension by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Recently, CBI officials interrogated her within the prison premises with permission from a special court.

During the questioning, Kavitha was probed about WhatsApp conversations retrieved from co-accused Buchi Babu's phone and documents concerning a land deal. These discussions allegedly revealed a payment of Rs 100 crore as kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to influence the excise policy in favor of a liquor lobby.

The ED had detained Kavitha, aged 46, from her residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on March 15.