In the midst of swirling speculations regarding the political future of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, a contingent of his loyalists has made their way to Delhi. The move comes amidst a backdrop of conjecture surrounding Nath's purported negotiations with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), prompting responses from within his own party ranks.

Digvijaya Singh, senior Congress leader and Nath's colleague, seized the moment to underscore Nath's significant contributions to the Congress party. Singh reaffirmed Nath's commitment to the party, labeling him a stalwart whose allegiance remains steadfast. Referring to reports suggesting Nath's contemplation of a political switch, Singh remarked pointedly that Nath had already attained numerous positions within the Congress hierarchy, implying there was little reason for him to seek alternatives.

Singh's remarks follow a series of developments indicating discord within the Madhya Pradesh Congress. Recent reports have hinted at Nath's alleged communications with the BJP, although Nath himself has neither confirmed nor denied these claims definitively.

Addressing the swirling rumors, Kamal Nath maintained a cryptic stance, neither confirming nor refuting the reports of discussions with the BJP. Asserting his stance, Nath stated his commitment to transparency, promising to disclose any significant developments concerning his political affiliations.