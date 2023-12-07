Veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath has tendered his resignation as the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief in the aftermath of the party's defeat in the recent assembly elections to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The announcement came on December 7, marking the end of Nath's tenure as the head of the state party unit.

Nath's decision to step down follows a crucial meeting with Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders in Delhi on December 5. The deliberations centered around the electoral defeat and the need for a strategic shift within the party to revitalize its political presence in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress high command is now tasked with the responsibility of appointing a new president for the Madhya Pradesh unit.