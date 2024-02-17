Nakul Nath, son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, has removed reference to the Congress party from his social media bio.

This occurred barely one day after the leader of the Madhya Pradesh BJP openly declared that certain Congressmen were dissatisfied with the party's choices.

In a major blow to the Congress party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources have stated that former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul might join the BJP. But there has been no official confirmation from either Kamal Nath or Nakul Nath regarding this.

Raising further speculations, BJP spokesperson and Kamal Nath's former media advisor Narendra Saluja posted a photo of the former Chief Minister and his son in Bhopal and captioned it, "Jai Shri Ram".



Also Read: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, son Nakul may join BJP: Sources

Meanwhile, Nakul Nath, the Congress MP from Chhindwara, even removed 'Congress' from his profile bio on X.

The father-son duo are slated to arrive in Delhi today.

The development came just days after Ashok Chavan, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, joined the BJP, becoming the latest Congress leader to depart from the 'Grand Old Party'.

On February 12, Chavan, who was associated with Congress for four decades, resigned from all party posts and as the MLA from the Bhokar constituency.

The next day, the 65-year-old leader joined the BJP. On February 15, he filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections.