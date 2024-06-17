The goods train that rammed into the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express, on June 17 in West Bengal was allowed to cross all red signals because the automatic signalling system was not working, sources told India Today.

Nine people died and over 30 others were injured in the accident.

As per sources, the station master of Ranipatra issued to the driver of the goods train a written authority called TA 912, which is issued when there is no obstruction or any train on the line on the section, allowing him to cross all red signals between the Ranipatra station and Chattar Hat Junction.

Moreover, the driver of the goods train was also instructed to cross the section slowly where the automatic signalling system between Ranipatra and Chattar Hat was not working since 5.50 am, according to PTI quoting sources.

It may be mentioned that the Railway Board in its initial statement reported that the collision might have taken place because the goods train disregarded the signal and hit the Kanchanjungha Express, which was on its way to Sealdah from Tripura's Agartala.

Moreover, the Guwahati-Delhi route which connects northeast India with the rest of the country is still not covered by 'Kavach' or anti-train collision system.

In a press conference, chairperson of the Railway Board Jaya Varma Sinha said that Kavach was being planned for the route.

The loco pilot of the goods train and the guard of Kanchanjungha Express were among those who died in the collision.

Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who visited the accident site and the injured at the North Bengal Medical College told reporters that the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) had started a probe into the cause of the accident.