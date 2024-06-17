The Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety for the Northeast Frontier Railway, Janak Kumar Garg has announced a statutory inquiry in connection with the tragic rear-end collision between the Kanchanjunga Express (Train 13174) and a GFCJ container train near Rangapani Chattarhat, on the morning of June 17.

The inquiry will commence at the ADRM/NJP's chamber, at 10 am on June 19, and may be extended if necessary.

Members of the public who possess information related to the accident or any connected details are encouraged to appear before the inquiry commission and present evidence.

Alternatively, written statements can be submitted to the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, Northern Circle, Safdar Jung Railway Station Building, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi-110021, according to the press notification.

This inquiry aims to determine the cause of the collision and ensure the safety of passengers on the Northeast Frontier Railway network in the future.