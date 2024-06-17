The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express, a goods train rammed into the passenger train, resulting in the deaths of at least eight people. The incident occurred in Rangapani, West Bengal, and has led to a flurry of responses from government officials and political parties.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the accident site to oversee the situation firsthand. Speaking to the media, Vaishnaw confirmed that the Commission of Railway Safety will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

"Rescue operations have concluded, and now the focus is on restoration, as this is a main line. We will identify the reason behind this accident and take proper preventive measures for the future," Vaishnaw stated.

The Railway Board chairperson, Jaya Varma Sinha, also commented on the incident, indicating that initial findings suggest human error. "Prima facie, it appears to be human error, but we will know more after the inquiry," Sinha said. "Unfortunately, the driver of the cargo train also perished in the accident, so we have no authentic way of knowing what exactly happened. However, from the situation, it seems there was a disregard for the signal."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda has criticized the central government for its handling of railway safety. "On behalf of the Congress Party, we pay our condolences and pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured. The increase in railway accidents in the last 10 years is a result of the mismanagement and negligence of the Central Government towards the railways. Due to this, the lives of passengers are being lost every day. As a responsible opposition, we will continue to question this negligence and seek answers from the government in Parliament as well," Hooda alleged.