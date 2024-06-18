The Northeast Frontier Railway, on June 18 announced the cancellation of several other trains after a goods train rammed into the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express, on June 17, near Rangapani and Chatterhat station under the Katihar division of the N.F. Railway.

The collision, which occurred at around 8:55 am had resulted in the derailment of multiple coaches and wagons, causing substantial delays and cancellations across the network.

Five trains have been cancelled, at least three diverted and another has been rescheduled.

The following trains have been cancelled:

15719 Katihar – Siliguri Intercity Express of 18.06.24



15720 Siliguri – Katihar Intercity Express of 18.06.24



12042 New Jalpaiguri – Howrah Shatabdi Express of 18.06.2024



12041 Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express of 18.06.24



15724 Siliguri – Jogbani Intercity Express of 18.06.24

The following trains have been diverted:

20504 New Delhi – Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express of 17.06.2024



13176 Silchar – SealdahKanchanjungha Express of 17.06.2024



12523 New Jalpaiguri – New Delhi Superfast Express of 18.06.24

Meanwhile, the Superfast Express train number 12523 from New Jalpaiguri to New Delhi has been rescheduled to leave at 12.00 hrs.

According to the railway authorities, the Down Line near the New Jalpaiguri Junction have been restored at 07:30 hours of June 18.