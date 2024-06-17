A tragic train accident near Rangapani and Chatterhat station under the Katihar division of the N.F. Railway, involving the 13174 Down Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, has led to significant disruptions in rail services. The collision, which occurred at around 8:55 am today, resulted in the derailment of multiple coaches and wagons, causing substantial delays and cancellations across the network.

In the aftermath of the accident, the N.F. Railway has announced the cancellation of several trains to manage the disruption and ensure passenger safety. The following trains have been canceled:

19602 New Jalpaiguri - Udaipur City Weekly Express of 17.06.24 20503 Dibrugarh - New Delhi Rajdhani Express of 16.06.24 12423 Dibrugarh - New Delhi Rajdhani Express of 16.06.24 01666 Agartala - Rani Kamlapati Special train of 16.06.24 12377 Sealdah - New Alipurduar Padatik Express of 16.06.24 06105 Nagercoil Jn. - Dibrugarh Special of 14.06.24 20506 New Delhi - Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express of 16.06.24 12424 New Delhi - Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express of 16.06.24 22301 Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express of 17.06.24 12346 Guwahati - Howrah Saraighat Express of 17.06.24 12505 Kamakhya - Anand Vihar Northeast Express of 17.06.24 12510 Guwahati - Bengaluru Express of 17.06.24 22302 New Jalpaiguri - Howrah Vande Bharat Express of 17.06.24 15620 Kamakhya - Gaya Express of 17.06.24 15962 Dibrugarh - Howrah Kamrup Express of 17.06.24 15636 Guwahati - Okha Express of 17.06.24 15930 New Tinsukia - Tambaram Express of 17.06.24 13148 Bamanhat - Sealdah Uttar Banga Express of 17.06.24 22504 Dibrugarh - Kanyakumari Express of 17.06.24

The accident, which occurred approximately 10 km from New Jalpaiguri station, has caused extensive damage and disruption to the rail network. Rescue and relief operations were immediately initiated, with medical teams and senior officials arriving at the scene to assist the injured and manage the situation.

General Manager of N.F. Railway, Shri Chetan Kr. Shrivastava, along with other senior officials, and Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, have traveled to the site to oversee the relief efforts. The unaffected portion of the Kanchanjungha Express has resumed its journey, with passengers being provided food packets and water.

Helpline numbers have been issued and circulated at all important stations along the train's route to assist concerned relatives and friends of the passengers. The N.F. Railway is committed to restoring normal train operations as soon as possible and providing all necessary support to the victims and their families during this challenging time.