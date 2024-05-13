Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, reiterated her aspiration for India to transition into a 'Hindu Rashtra' during a public gathering on may 13. Ranaut emphasised her view that India truly gained independence in 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Drawing attention to the historical context, Ranaut pointed out the centuries of domination endured under Mughal and British rule, followed by what she described as the mismanagement by the Congress post-1947. She argued that 2014 marked not only a liberation of thought but also a reaffirmation of Sanatan values, providing the freedom to openly embrace Hinduism.

The actor tuned politician questioned why India wasn't declared a Hindu nation during the partition in 1947, pledging to work towards realising the vision of a Hindu Rashtra. "During partition in 1947, which led to the birth of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, why wasn't India declared a Hindu nation? We will work towards making India a Hindu Rashtra," she added.

Her candidacy from Mandi, traditionally a Congress stronghold, adds a layer of intrigue to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, where she faces a formidable opponent in Vikramaditya Singh, the son of late former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

The elections in Himachal Pradesh, slated for June 1, will witness a fiercely contested battle not only for the four Lok Sabha seats but also for six vacant assembly seats. With the BJP aiming to replicate its 2019 success where it clinched all Lok Sabha seats in the state, the Mandi constituency holds significant symbolic value, being historically associated with the Virbhadra family. Currently held by Pratibha Devi Singh, the seat is poised to be a focal point of political contention.