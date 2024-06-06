Bollywood actor and newly elected Member of Parliament from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, assured her safety in a video message following an incident at Chandigarh airport. Ranaut recounted an attack by a female Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable, who purportedly supported the farmers' movement in Punjab.

In her statement, Ranaut expressed deep concerns about the escalating terrorism and militancy in Punjab, calling for urgent actions to tackle these issues.

The CISF woman constable involved in the incident has been suspended from duty, with an FIR registered against her, as confirmed by officials. Meanwhile, the constable, identified as Kulvinder Kaur, also responded to the matter.