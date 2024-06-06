Kangana Ranaut raises concern on militancy in Punjab after airport incident
Bollywood actor and MP Kangana Ranaut reported a violent incident at Chandigarh airport involving a CISF constable. Ranaut highlighted the need to address rising terrorism and militancy in Punjab.
- Kangana Ranaut attacked by CISF constable at Chandigarh airport
- Ranaut calls for urgent action against Punjab militancy
- CISF constable suspended, FIR registered
Bollywood actor and newly elected Member of Parliament from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, assured her safety in a video message following an incident at Chandigarh airport. Ranaut recounted an attack by a female Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable, who purportedly supported the farmers' movement in Punjab.
In her statement, Ranaut expressed deep concerns about the escalating terrorism and militancy in Punjab, calling for urgent actions to tackle these issues.
The CISF woman constable involved in the incident has been suspended from duty, with an FIR registered against her, as confirmed by officials. Meanwhile, the constable, identified as Kulvinder Kaur, also responded to the matter.
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