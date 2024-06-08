Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has denounced individuals lauding the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) woman constable who allegedly slapped her, equating it to justifying "rape or murder." Ranaut claimed she was assaulted and verbally abused during a security check at Chandigarh airport.

Ranaut's remarks, made in a video message, sparked controversy, with the actor questioning the moral stance of those supporting the constable's actions. She suggested that condoning such behavior implies a tolerance for serious crimes like rape or murder.

The incident occurred shortly after Ranaut's election to the Lok Sabha from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. The accused CISF personnel, Kulwinder Kaur, has since been suspended, and an investigation is underway. The CISF has initiated a court of inquiry into the matter.

In her response, Ranaut advised people to embrace yoga and meditation to avoid harboring resentment and jealousy. However, veteran actress Shabana Azmi expressed a differing opinion, stating that security officials should not take the law into their own hands, despite her lack of affinity for Ranaut. Azmi's husband, screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar, has filed a defamation case against Ranaut for her allegations against him, which remains pending in court.