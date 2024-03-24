The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, featuring Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. The acclaimed actress, known for her fearless demeanor both on and off-screen, will be contesting from the Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh.

The announcement, made on Sunday, revealed the finalization of 111 candidates in the BJP's 5th Lok Sabha candidate list. Alongside Ranaut, the party also introduced other prominent figures such as industrialist Naveen Jindal, former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, and Ranjit Chautala.

Ranaut's entry into the political arena marks a significant moment both for the actress and for Indian politics. Hailing from Himachal Pradesh, Ranaut's decision to contest from Mandi reflects her commitment to serving her home state and its people.

Joining Ranaut in the latest candidate lineup are newly inducted members, including industrialist Naveen Jindal, Ranjit Chautala, and former judge of Calcutta High Court, Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

With her nomination, Kangana Ranaut steps into the realm of electoral politics for the first time, bringing with her a considerable fan base and media attention. Her foray into Mandi's electoral battleground is poised to inject a fresh energy into the political landscape of Himachal Pradesh.

