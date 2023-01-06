The man who is accused of driving the car that dragged 20-year-old Anjali Singh to her death was not inside the vehicle at the time of the accident in Kanjhawala, out of Delhi, on 31st December, police investigation revealed.

As per police, the accused named Deepak Khanna was insisted by his cousins and friends to tell police he was with them at the time, as Deepak was only the person with a driving licence.

The matter came to light after police enquired about Deepak's phone location time which did not match with that of the other four accused in the case.

''His phone location and call records showed he was at home all day,'' police added.

The 26-year-old is a Gramin Sewa driver and was among the five arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, police have said that during the interrogation of the accused, it came to the fore that it was Amit Khanna, one of the five named in the FIR, who was allegedly driving the car.

''We have scientific evidence to prove this,'' the media report quoted Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) as saying.

''After the accident, Amit told his brother Ankush Khanna about it. Ankush then asked them to contact Deepak (their cousin), who has a driving licence, to take the blame. We are looking for Ankush and another man named Ashutosh. Two men are also involved in the case,'' a senior police officer said.

The 20-year-old girl lost her life after her scooter was hit by a car and her body was dragged for 12 kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on Sunday.

After the incident, the victim's body was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Mangolpuri for post-mortem where it was found that the victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged around.

Miffed over the incident, a large number of people demonstrated in front of the Sultanpuri police station for hours.

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