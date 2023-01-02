Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday directed his ministry to seek a detailed report from Delhi Police over the Kanjhawla incident in which a woman’s body was dragged for several kilometres by a car after it hit her scooter.

Following direction from Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora seeking a detailed report on the incident that took place on New Year’s morning in the Kanjhawla area in outer Delhi.

Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh has been asked to submit a detailed report to the MHA after a proper inquiry.

A 20-year-old woman in Delhi was killed in the early morning of New Year’s Day after her scooter was struck by a car and then dragged for several kilometres. CCTV footage from the spot showed the car making repeat U-turns before the accident.

The five accused, Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishnan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal (27), claimed they weren’t aware of the girl’s body being dragged as the music in the car was loud. The accused fled, but were arrested through the registered car number.

All five have been booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence.The victim’s body was dragged for around 4 km, said Delhi Police. The victim's clothes had been ripped off and she suffered severe injuries. Her body was recovered on Sunday morning, Harendra Singh, DCP, Outer District said.

The victim worked as a part-time event manager and was returning home in Aman Vihar after a wedding event when the car hit her. An eyewitness stated that the car drove around in circles for 1-1.5 hours while dragging the body.

Taking note of the incident Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to condemn the incident. "What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely," he said in a Tweet in Hindi.