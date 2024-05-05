UNICEF India appointed Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor as its new National Ambassador. The renowned actor, known for her roles in films like "Jab We Met," has been associated with UNICEF India since 2014 and will now play a crucial role in advocating for children's rights, early childhood development, health, education, and gender equality.

In a press release, UNICEF India highlighted Kareena Kapoor's continued commitment to supporting vulnerable children and their rights. She previously served as a Celebrity Advocate for UNICEF India and expressed her deep dedication to this cause: "There are few things as important as the rights of children, the future generation of this world. I am honored to continue my association with UNICEF now as India’s National Ambassador."

The 43-year-old actor emphasized her role in using her voice and influence to champion issues such as early childhood development, education, and gender equality. She stated, "For every child deserves a childhood, a fair chance, a future."

In addition to Kareena Kapoor's appointment, UNICEF India also announced the appointment of its first-ever Youth Advocates. These Youth Advocates are peer leaders and champions focusing on critical issues like climate action, mental health, innovations, and Girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

The appointments of Kareena Kapoor as National Ambassador and the Youth Advocates underscore UNICEF India's commitment to empowering and advocating for children and youth across the country.