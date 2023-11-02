A confirmed case of Zika virus has been reported in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district, prompting heightened vigilance among health authorities. The virus was identified in mosquitoes within the Chikkaballapur district following an examination of samples sent in August, which followed its outbreak in Kerala, raising concerns about its potential spread in Karnataka.

Chikkaballapur District Health Officer (DHO), SS Mahesh, revealed that out of a total of 100 samples collected across the state, six were from Chikkaballapur. While five of them tested negative, one person has been confirmed positive for the virus.

Mahesh further stated that blood samples from 30 pregnant women and seven individuals displaying fever symptoms have been sent for testing, and their results are currently awaited. The DHO urged those who have experienced persistent high temperatures for three consecutive days to come forward and provide blood samples for further testing.

As a precautionary measure, health authorities have initiated a survey within a 5-kilometer radius of the village in the district where the infected Aedes mosquitoes were detected. This measure is aimed at identifying and addressing potential sources of the virus's transmission.

It's important to note that the symptoms of Zika are similar to those of dengue, which include fever, joint pain, rash, and conjunctivitis. With this confirmed case in Chikkaballapur, health authorities are intensifying efforts to monitor and contain the spread of the Zika virus, emphasizing the need for public awareness and proactive measures to prevent its further transmission.

The health department is working in coordination with local authorities to provide necessary information and support to the affected individual and to ensure that all possible measures are taken to prevent the further spread of Zika in the region. Public health campaigns are also expected to be launched to educate the community about Zika prevention and control.