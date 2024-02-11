38 students from Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Karnataka have faced disciplinary action for recording Instagram reels on the hospital property. The students' actions resulted in their housemanship training period being extended by 10 days as a penalty for violating hospital rules.

Dr. Basavaraj Bommanhalli, Director of GIMS, commented on the incident, stating that the students' behaviour was a 'grave mistake'. He further expressed that any such activities should be conducted outside the hospital premises to avoid causing inconvenience to patients.

Health authorities in Karnataka have extended the housemanship of medical students who were seen dancing in the corridor of a district hospital. The students claimed the video was recorded for a pre-graduation ceremony. The decision comes a day after a doctor was dismissed for conducting a pre-wedding photoshoot in the operation theatre of a government hospital in Chitradurga district.

The video of the students dancing to Hindi and Kannada music had gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the event. 'We haven't granted any permission for such activities,' said a representative of the health department. The housemanship of the students, which was supposed to end in the next 10-20 days, has been extended for another 10 days.