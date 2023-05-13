Congress party has won a thumping majority in the Karnataka Assembly Elections, securing 136 seats out of a total 224 Assembly seats. As per the latest data from the Election Commission of India, BJP has bagged 63 seats and JD(S) has won 19 seats, while others have won 4 seats.

The victory of Congress in the Karnataka Assembly Elections is considered as a major setback for the BJP. The Congress has bagged around 43 per cent of the vote share, while the BJP secured around 36 per cent.

The prominent candidates who have emerged victorious include Pradesh Congress Committee Chief DK Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. Outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also won Shiggaon seat.

However, there were some notable defeats for Congress as well, with former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar losing from Hubbali - Dharwad Central seat and Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri losing to Bhimanna Naik of Congress by 8,712 votes in Sirsi seat.

Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge has thanked the party workers, state leaders, and AICC office bearers for ensuring victory in the Karnataka assembly polls. State Congress President DK Shivkumar broke down while addressing the media in Bengaluru today, expressing his gratitude towards the people of the state and the party's five guarantees.

Outgoing Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will analyze the verdict.