At least 13 people were killed and four others were injured, on June 28 in a road accident after the van they were travelling in allegedly collided with a lorry, at Gundenahalli cross in Byadagi Taluk, Haveri district, Karnataka.

According to the police, the accident took place around 3.45 am when the van carrying 17 people, collided with a lorry which was parked on the side of National Highway 48 in Byadagi, Haveri district.

Of the 17 passengers, eleven died on the spot, two others were declared dead at a hospital and two are admitted in the hospital, as per media reports.

"The victims were coming from Chincholi Mayamma Devasthana and heading to their native Yemehatti village in Shivamogga district. The lorry was standing on the side of the highway. The tempo traveller hit the lorry from behind," Anshu Kumar Srivastava, Superintendent of Police (Haveri) told PTI.

The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary and the injured have been admitted to Haveri Government Hospital, he further informed.