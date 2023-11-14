The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has banned all forms of head cover in recruitment exams for boards and corporations in a crackdown on malpractices, such as cheating using Bluetooth devices.

The exam body has, however, allowed mangalsutras (beaded necklaces worn by married Hindu women) and toe rings following protests by right-wing organisations.

Though the exam authority's dress code did not explicitly mention hijab in the list of banned items, the rules against head covers will bar it during the recruitment exams.

The announcement came ahead of various boards and corporations to be held on November 18 and 19 across the state.

The KEA stated that wearing “any garment or cap that covers head, mouth or ears” will not be allowed in the exam hall. The order says that this is part of the effort to stop exam malpractices using Bluetooth devices.

The KEA had allowed hijabs during the recruitment exams held in October.