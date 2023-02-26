Belagavi's Department of Pre-University Education has announced the postponement of the first-year Pre-University examination by five days in view of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the district on February 27.

The department has issued an order to all aided and non-aided colleges in the district stating the new schedule, which now begins from March 6.

The Deputy Director of Pre-University, Belagavi, has taken this decision keeping in mind the potential traffic congestion and limited availability of public transportation in the area during the PM's visit.

According to an official notice released by the Department of Pre-Graduate Education, all subject examinations that were previously scheduled for February 27th, 2023, have been postponed to the new date of March 6th, 2023.

However, the order applies only to the first year of PUC. Meanwhile, parents of CBSE Std 10 exam students have been urged to leave early and ensure their children arrive on time since many roads may be closed due to the Prime Minister's visit.

The Prime Minister's visit to Belagavi is expected to include roadshows in public places, causing several roadblocks and traffic congestion. As a result, the PUC exams have been postponed to avoid any inconvenience for the students.