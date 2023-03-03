Prashanth Madal, the son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lawmaker Madal Virupakshappa, has been detained ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections for reportedly receiving a Rs 40 lakh bribe in his father's office.

Meanwhile, a check of the accused's home yielded the discovery of undeclared cash totalling Rs 6.10 crore.

V Prashant Madal, a chief accountant with the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), was nabbed by the Lokayukta police after collecting money from a private individual at his father and Channagiri BJP Legislator K Madal Virupakshappa's Crescent Road office.

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According to the police, the original demand was for Rs 81 lakh, of which the man handed over Rs 40 lakh.

Following the searches, Madal Virupakshappa resigned as chairman of KSDL and is currently on the run.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai commented on the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lawmaker Madal Virupakshappa's son, Prashanth Madal, for allegedly taking a Rs 40 lakh bribe "Lokayukta raided the son of a legislator. What I can say is that the objective for reactivating the Lokayukta is to combat corruption in the state; without the Lokayukta, many such instances would have been discovered and closed during the Congress administration."