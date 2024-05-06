A 32-year-old woman was arrested on murder charges after she was found guilty of throwing her six-year-old son in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada. Her six-year-old son was thrown into a canal known to be inhabited by crocodiles, according to the police.

The incident took place on the night of May 4 in the Halamadi village and the woman has been identified as Savitri, while her husband Ravi Kumar (36). It was been reported that the couple often clashed over their son’s hearing and speech impairment.

Following a heated argument, police allege Savitri threw Vinod into the canal around 9 pm. The canal connects to the crocodile-infested River Kali.

Unfortunately, the search efforts by police and fire brigade divers were hampered by darkness, and Vinod’s body could not be located that night.

The search team recovered the child’s body from the jaws of a crocodile, which partially devoured his right hand.

The body reportedly showed severe injuries and bite marks.

Savitri and Ravi Kumar, who work as a house help and a mason helper respectively, appeared in court and were remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

