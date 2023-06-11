Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiahand and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on June 11 launched a free travel scheme for women in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) under 'Shakti Yojana'.

The free scheme was launched as part of the Congress manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnataka Transport Minister, Tamalinga Reddy informed about the Shakti Yojna Scheme and added, '' The smart cards for free bus travel would be granted after three months''.

''Three months will be there to apply for the smart passes. For those who don't have access to online mediums, they can approach help centres for the same,'' he added.

He said that the aim of the Shakhti scheme was to prioritize the easy and safe travel of women commuters.

''The ease of travel for women is the priority,'' the minister said.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that Congress kept its promise to offer free bus travel.

“Shakti” - the Congress Guarantee rolls in #Karnataka today - Guaranteeing free travel in buses to Women across the State.

CONGRESS IS TRUTH!

CONGRESS IS COMMITTMENT!

CONGRESS STANDS WITH PEOPLE,'' he tweeted.

“Shakti” - the Congress Guarantee rolls in #Karnataka today - Guaranteeing free travel in buses to Women across the State.



CONGRESS IS TRUTH!

CONGRESS IS COMMITTMENT!

CONGRESS STANDS WITH PEOPLE!https://t.co/1Z7PiJSPnq — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 11, 2023

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