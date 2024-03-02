In the wake of February 29's explosion at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru’s Whitefield, which left ten individuals injured, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr. G Parmeshwara have provided significant updates on the ongoing investigation.

Speaking to the press, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah disclosed chilling details of the incident, stating that the perpetrator, disguised in a mask and cap, arrived at the scene via a public bus. "The suspect, who was wearing a mask and cap, came in a bus, fixed the timer and exploded it," said Siddaramaiah. He emphasized the seriousness of the investigation and urged against politicizing the issue.

Home Minister Dr. G Parmeshwara further shed light on the investigation, indicating that the suspect's mode of transportation was a public bus. "We have collected some evidence from CCTV footage. When the explosion took place, a BMTC bus moved on that way. We have information that he came on a bus. We will arrest the accused as soon as possible," he affirmed.

Moreover, Dr. Parmeshwara disclosed that a timer was employed in the detonation, and various investigative teams, including the Forensic Science Laboratory and bomb disposal squad, are diligently working to gather crucial evidence.

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, echoing his colleagues' sentiments, assured the public that thorough investigations are underway. "A youth came and kept a small bag, which exploded after an hour. About 10 people received injuries. 7-8 teams have been formed to probe the incident. We are looking from all angles," stated Shivakumar.

Eye-witnesses recounted the harrowing experience, with one security guard describing the sudden blast that caused panic and injuries among patrons inside the cafe.

While the investigation intensifies, calls for a thorough examination by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have emerged. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned the incident and called for an NIA probe, attributing the blast to alleged radicalization in the Congress-ruled state.

The Bengaluru police commissioner has urged media outlets to refrain from speculation and cooperate with the ongoing investigation.