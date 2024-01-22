After the pran pratishtha (consecration) of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, conducted amid much fanfare and attended by thousands of dignitaries, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sparked controversy by saying, "We (Congress) worship Gandhi's Ram and not BJP's Ram."

Siddaramaiah criticised the BJP, saying that the saffron party is attempting to separate Lord Ram from Seeta and Lakshman. "Without Lakshman and Sita, there is no Rama. Rama is omnipresent, not confined only to Ayodhya. His presence extends to the Sri Rama temple in his village, which was constructed by him," he said after inaugurating statues of Rama, Seetha, Laxman, and Hanuman in Mahadevapura district.

"Lord Rama is God for everyone. He's not the BJP's God and the God of all Hindus. We are also disciples and devotees of Lord Ram," Siddaramaiah said, adding, "One day I will make a visit to Ayodhya.

Earlier, Congress declined the invitation to attend the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony claiming that the mega-event is a RSS-BJP event. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and other prominent faces from the party did not attend the event.

Speaking about declining the invitation for the grand 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, Siddaramiah said, "They (BJP) are trying to portray that we are against Lord Ram, which is not correct. We are not against Lord Rama in Ayodhya. They are doing this for politics."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the pran pratishtha today as Lord Ram's homecoming happened after 500 years in Ayodhya.