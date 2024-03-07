In a decisive move to curb soaring prices of water tankers amidst a severe water crisis gripping Bengaluru, the district administration has implemented fixed rates for private tanker operations. This development, aimed at providing relief to residents grappling with exorbitant prices, comes amidst a backdrop of political finger-pointing and escalating tensions over the water scarcity issue.

Under the newly standardized rates set by the district collector of Bangalore City, private tankers will now operate at fixed prices for a four-month period, addressing the concerns raised by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). The rates vary based on distance and tanker capacity, with provisions for both short and longer hauls.

For distances within 5 km, the rates stand at Rs 600 for a 6,000-litre tanker, Rs 700 for an 8,000-litre tanker, and Rs 1,000 for a 12,000-litre tanker, inclusive of GST. Beyond 5 km but within 10 km, the rates increase slightly to Rs 750, Rs 850, and Rs 1,200 respectively.

The move comes as a relief to the majority of Bengaluru's population heavily reliant on tanker water, with complaints of prices soaring to as high as Rs 1,800-Rs 2,000 for a 12,000-litre tanker. However, amidst this relief, a political blame game ensues between the ruling Congress and BJP in Karnataka.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, lambasting the Siddaramaiah government for its alleged inaction, has warned of protests if decisive action isn't taken promptly. Accusing the government of neglecting the crisis and resorting to last-minute measures, Surya underscored the urgency of the situation, citing drying borewells and acute shortages.

In response, Surya proposed alternative measures, advocating for the supply of treated water to industrial complexes for non-potable use to alleviate the strain on potable water resources.