The selection committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury recommended the name of Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood as the next director of the Central Bureau of Investigation for a two-year tenure.

Sood, a 1986-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre, will take charge on May 25, succeeding incumbent CBI chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, who completes his tenure.

Sood has earlier served as the superintendent of police of Bellary and Raichur districts, deputy commissioner of police (law and order) and additional commissioner of police (traffic) in Bengaluru City, and commissioner of police of Mysore City. He was due to retire in 2024.

However, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, reportedly submitted a dissent note against Sood’s candidature during the May 13 meeting. Chowdhury has alleged that Sood was not among the original panel of officers who were short-listed for the role and that he had not received the service records, personal details and integrity documents of the officers on the list.