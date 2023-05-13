Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 13 congratulated the Congress party on its victory in the Karnataka assembly elections.

"Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations," the Prime Minister wrote on his Twitter handle.

Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2023

The Prime Minister also appreciated the hard work of all BJP Karyakartas who were engaged in the Karnataka polls.

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"I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hard work of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come," tweets PM Mosi

I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2023

The Congress managed to win 136 seats in the 224-seat Karnataka assembly, whereas the BJP could manage to win only 64 seats.

PM Modi's intensive reach-out events for the BJP, including multiple roadshows, were witnessed during the high-decibel election campaign.

The PM and Congress leaders traded blows on a variety of issues, including the INC's commitment to outlaw the Bajrang Dal.