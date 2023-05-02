Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who has been on his campaign trail for the last two days in Karnataka asserted that the BJP-led Karnataka government’s decision to scrap the 4 per cent reservation granted to the Muslim community has been a historic decision.

Addressing a presser in Bengaluru Malleswaram, the Assam CM said, "The decision of Karnataka BJP government for abolition of 4 per cent Muslim reservation is very very historic."

Further CM Sarma asserted that Baba Saheb Ambedkar has framed the constitution of India as the Chairman of the drafting committee and claimed that the latter was against religious reservations of the constitution.

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Slamming the Congress party, Sarma said that the country still knows what kind of behaviour was sent back to Ambedkar when he was alive and tried to kill the basic structure and core philosophy of the Indian Constitution by giving four per cent reservation of the Muslim women.

The Karnataka government led by BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on March 24 move revoked the recognition of Muslims as a backward class in Karnataka by placing them in the general category of economically weak alongside Brahmins, Jains, Vaishyas, and other non-backwards, where they would compete for a 10 per cent quota.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who is campaigning in Karnataka for the upcoming state polls, hit out at Congress for harming the socio-political sanctity of Karnataka through their failed policies.

CM Sarma who was leading a major road show at Tumkur, Karnataka on May 1, slammed the Congress for not thinking about the scheduled castes and tribes of the state and instead of attempting to bridge a gap in the society through religion-based reservation.