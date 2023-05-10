The voting for 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka started at 7 am today, May 10 with 37.25 per cent voter turnout recorded till 1 pm.

A total of 58,545 polling stations have been set up where at least 5,31,33,054 electors are casting their votes today.

The major political parties who are in contention are BJP, Congress and JD (S) who are fighting for total 113 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, IT industry veteran N R Narayana Murthy along with wife Sudha Murty, and Mysuru royal family member 'Rajamate' Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, were among the early voters who cast their ballots.

Also read : Karnataka Election 2023: 20.99 per cent voters turnout recorded till 11 AM