Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot announced on February 12 that the Karnataka Government has made a principle decision to set up 100 new Village Courts across the state. In addition, Gehlot revealed that the government has approved 165 projects, which hold an investment potential of Rs 45,325 crore.

In November 2023, Karnataka Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs H K Patil said that the government will establish one hundred village courts by the end of current fiscal. The plan was prepared for this purpose in 2008.

Two village courts have been established till date and full-fledged village courts could not be set up even after 15 years. The government held discussions with the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court with regard to construction of village courts last year to help speedy disposal of the cases belonging to the rural areas.

