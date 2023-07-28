After the Karnataka government announced a three rupee price increase for the state's milk brand, Nandini, on July 28, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, "we want to help farmers".

“We have to give money to the farmers. Throughout the country, the price of milk is ?50-56, and in our state, the price is very less. So, we want to help the farmers by increasing Rs 3,” he said.

The Karnataka government has announced a hike in the price of Nandini's milk by Rs 3.

Notably, Karnataka was embroiled in a dispute between Amul and Nandini prior to the state assembly elections, with the opposition -- the Congress and pro-Kannada groups -- criticizing the BJP government for allowing Amul to sell fresh milk and curd in Bengaluru on the grounds that it would harm the sales of the regional brand Nandini.