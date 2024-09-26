The Karnataka government has officially withdrawn its general consent for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct probes within the state, labeling the agency as “biased.” This decision follows a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, amid ongoing controversies surrounding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil announced the withdrawal, stating, “The notification granting general consent for CBI to probe criminal cases in Karnataka, under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, has been rescinded.” He emphasized that the move was necessitated by the CBI's perceived misuse of its powers, asserting that investigations will now be approved on a case-by-case basis.

Patil highlighted concerns over the CBI's failure to file chargesheets in numerous cases and its reluctance to investigate significant issues, particularly in the mining sector. “It is clear that the CBI, or the central government, is not using their resources judiciously,” he added.

Despite the intense scrutiny surrounding the MUDA case, CM Siddaramaiah affirmed he will not resign. “I won’t resign; why should I resign?” he questioned, drawing parallels to allegations against former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who has not stepped down under similar pressures.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar dismissed the situation as “political drama,” reiterating that there is no justification for the CM to resign, especially when several BJP leaders face allegations without resigning.

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