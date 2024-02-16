A 34-year-old man hanged himself from a tree in the Hanuru neighborhood of this city on Thursday, killing himself, according to police. He was allegedly irritated by his wife's fascination with creating Instagram loops.

According to them, Kumar, a coolie, did not enjoy that his wife was connected to social networking sites all the time, where she frequently created and posted reels.

According to authorities, a preliminary investigation indicates that Kumar voiced his disapproval of his wife's preoccupation, but she disregarded him and carried on.

According to reports, this frequently caused the couple to argue, and when matters got to a breaking point, Kumar committed himself by hanging himself from a tree.

Police stated that no suicide note was found at the scene and that the body has been transferred for a post-mortem investigation.