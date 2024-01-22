A man was detained in Karnataka's Gadag district for sharing on social media a morphed photo of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

The viral Facebook post shows Pakistani flags atop the Ram Mandir with 'Babri Masjid' written at the bottom.

After the post went viral, pro-Hindu activists in Gadag filed a police complaint and demanded the arrest of the accused.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested the man, Tajuddin Dafedar. The police officials have made the accused delete the post.

Babasab Nemagoud, Superintendent of Police of Gadag, said, "He is a Gadag local. We will probe if he belongs to any organisation. We have taken him into custody."

During the interrogation, the accused told police that he saw the post on Facebook and accidentally shared it.

Further investigation is underway.

The arrest came on the day of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the rituals and celebrations of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in the temple.