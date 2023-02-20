A 20-year-old youth in Karnataka's Hassan region allegedly killed an e-commerce delivery boy to death as he did not have money to pay for a second-hand iPhone that he had ordered online.

He kept the body at his home for four days before he managed to shift it outside and burn it close to a railway station.

The accused was identified as Hemanth Dutt, a resident of Ariskere Town in Hassan.

The matter came to light after a burned body was discovered close to the Anchkoppal Train station on February 11, sparking an investigation into the case.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the deceased, Hemanth Naik (23), who worked for E-Kart Express, had gone to deliver a used iPhone ordered by Hemant Dutta near Lakshmipura Layout on February 7.

Dutt killed Naik with a knife when he sought Rs 46,000 for the order and kept the body at his house for four days.

Afterwards, he carried the body on his bike in a gunny bag and burned it close to the train station.

Later, on his way to burn the body, the accused was seen in the CCTV tape riding his bike while carrying the dead body following which Dutt was apprehended.