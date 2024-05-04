Karnataka Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 4 arrested Karnataka Janata Dal (Secular) MLA HD Revanna in connection with a kidnapping case registered against him.

The SIT team apprehended JD(S) legislator from his father and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's house, according to sources. Following the arrest, Revanna was taken for a routine medical test.

He will be produced before the magistrate on May 5.

Revanna was taken into custody after a Bengaluru court rejected his request for interim protection from arrest in a kidnapping case.

He is facing a kidnapping case following allegations that his associate abducted a 20-year-old man's mother. Raju HD, the complainant, along with his mother, worked as house help at Revanna's farmhouse.

The woman was allegedly kidnapped from her home on April 29 by Satish Babanna, a relative of Revanna, and was held captive at the farmhouse belonging to MLA's close assistant Rajasekhar in Kalenalli. The woman was rescued by Karnataka Police.