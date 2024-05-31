A Bengaluru court on May 31 sent rape accused Karnataka MP and suspended Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leader Prajwal Revanna to Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody till June 6.

Earlier, a team of five-member female cops took the suspended JDS leader Revanna into police custody from Kempegowda Airport after he landed.

On being arrested, Revanna was taken to a city hospital for a routine medical check-up and was presented before a court for a remand hearing.

Prajwal Revanna fled to Germany as soon as his sex tapes went viral.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Karnataka Police caught the suspended JDS leader and took him to the CID office for interrogation.

Sources told India Today TV that a potency test on Prajwal Revanna is being contemplated as part of the investigation.

Furthermore, the sex tapes featuring the Hassan MP have been sent to the Forensics Science Laboratory Division and the team is working to identify the primary device used to record the obscene videos.

Meanwhile, they also need to determine which mobile phone was used to shoot the videos and Revanna will be questioned about it.

According to police sources, the primary device has been destroyed and an additional charge of "witness tampering" will be brought against the JD(S) MP if investigators are unable to locate it.

Prajwal Revanna fled to Germany less than a week after the first of several videos of women being forced into sex acts made headlines. He used a diplomatic passport, facilitated by his current position as a member of the Lok Sabha, to leave India.

Prajwal Revanna returned to the country a week after he released a video message, saying he would appear on May 31 before the probe team and cooperate with the inquiry. He also claimed that the cases against him were false.