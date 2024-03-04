The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken charge of the investigation into the recent blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, according to sources on Monday. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reportedly handed over the case to the anti-terror agency signaling potential national security implications.

In response to the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had previously indicated that the government might consider involving the NIA if necessary. As the official investigation kicks off in the next few days, the NIA is expected to bring its expertise to bear on the case, which involves a low-intensity explosion that injured at least ten people at the popular Brookfield cafe on March 1.

The bomb detonated between 12:50 pm and 1 pm, causing injuries but fortunately no loss of life. In response to the severity of the situation, the Bengaluru Police had already registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion.

The primary suspect in the case, a man donning a cap, mask, and glasses, remains at large, adding a layer of complexity to the investigation. The move to involve the NIA underscores the seriousness of the situation and the potential for wider security implications.

As the nation awaits updates from the NIA, the focus will be on unraveling the motives behind the blast and identifying any potential connections to larger, organized activities. The situation has heightened concerns about public safety, prompting increased vigilance and a reassessment of security measures in public spaces.